Shane Michael Boydstun, age 39, passed away November 12, 2019 in Penrose hospital in Colorado Springs after suffering a severe asthma attack resulting in cardiac and respiratory failure. His family was by his side. He was born on January 13, 1980 in Canon City, Colorado to Michael Gene Boydstun and Melody Ann Boydstun. Shane grew up in Canon City and graduated in 1998 from Canon City High School. As a child Shane spent many summers on the family farm. Helping with the chores and cattle and working on projects with his Grandpa Bob. Many of those summers included visits to the lakes, playing on the tubes behind the family boat or riding his motorcycle. Shane took a trip of a lifetime with his church youth group his sophomore year of high school to Italy. For about 10 days he got to experience the culture and traditions of his relatives and ancestors. Shane was one of the most talented musicians and guitar players. He loved to snowboard and fish in the mountains of Colorado. Shane loved to build and work with his hands. Always in the garage working on projects. Shane was a loyal and compassionate young man, always looking out for others and looking for ways to spoil his nieces and nephews. Shane is preceded in death by his Grandpa Bob (Bob Boydstun), Grandma Lou (Louise Graves), Grandpa Marvin Fields, Grandpa Ken Graves, and Uncle Rick Fields. He is survived by his mother and father, Michael and Melody Boydstun; his sister, Shelby London and her husband Mitch London and their 4 children, Melayna, Kaylie, Owen and Hunter; his grandmother, Joan Boydstun; and his aunt Micky Marsh and her family. Funeral Services will be held at a later date. Shane will be laid to rest in Campo, Colorado in the family plot.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 17, 2020