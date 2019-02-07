Home

Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
1415 Elm Ave
Canon City, CO
Sharon Janet Lengrand


Sharon Janet Lengrand Obituary
Sharon J. Lengrand; 65, passed away unexpectedly on Tue. Jan. 22nd 2019. Survived by her husband of 42yrs, George Lengrand, children Eugene Connie Fix, George Lengrand Jr and Sandra Tom Samples, 14 grandchildren and 3 great grandkids. She was born on Oct 7th 1953 to Allen and Retha Burnham in Pueblo Co. She spent her life as a proud housewife and homemaker. She is remembered as a loving wife to one, grandma to some and a mother to all. Services will be held Sat. Feb. 9th 1:00pm at Calvary Baptist Church, 1415 Elm Ave in Canon City Co.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 7, 2019
