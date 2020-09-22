Sharon L. Swindler, 79 of Canon City, CO passed Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 in Lakewood, CO. She was born in St. Joe, MO on March 14, 1941. She Married and had 4 children. Surviving are, daughter Terri Hoffman (Bobby), sons, Michael Swindler and Tracy Swindler (Alexis). Preceded in death, son Myron (Chuck) Swindler (2002). Also survived by 8 grandsons, Ryan Bavender, Jake and Jess Swindler, Jericho, Taylor and Wyatt Swindler, and the twins, Robert and Vincent Hoffman. Sharon went to CCHS in the late 50's and lived in Canon City the rest of her life. She loved to Cook, Fish and play cards (Rummy mostly). The Memorial service will be held at The Royal George Vineyard Church on Friday, Sept 25, 2020 at 11 am, 629 Harrison Avenue, Canon City, CO. Officiating will be Tracy Swindler.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store