Shelli LeAnn Sanders, age 40, passed away August 17, 2019 in Parker, Colorado surrounded by her family. She was a lifelong Colorado resident. Shelli's life changed on June 11, 1996 when she was involved in a one car accident, which left her a quadriplegic. Shelli believed if one person came to Christ because of her accident it was worth it all. After many years of witnessing to people, God said "Well done my faithful servant" and took her home to be with Him where she is greeted by many family members. Shelli enjoyed taking walks with her dog Boomer, especially in downtown Denver. Shelli enjoyed living in downtown Denver where she made many friends while living in her own apartment. With the help of qualified people caring for her, she also spread the gospel. She would also spend time caring for the homeless around her, by giving them drinking water and food or new clothes and socks. Since her accident in 1996 she spent her time telling people about our savior Jesus Christ and worked at saving souls. Shelli is survived by her parents, Thomas and Diane Sanders; sister, Amy (Matt) Brown; nephews, Brenden and Caeden Brown; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and of course her dog Boomer. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Jim and Margaret Sanders, and Steve and Patsy Brandt; and a cousin Brieonna Sanders Samora. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Saturday August 24th, 2019 at the Vineyard Church, 245 South Raynolds Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2019