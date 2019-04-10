|
|
Sherri (Bollig) Whitcraft, 38 year resident of Canon City passed away April 2, 2019. Sherri was born in Delta, Colorado to Joseph and Dawn (Schull) Bollig on November 28, 1943. Sherri worked in the family restaurant business until she graduated from Delta High School in 1961 then married Edward Whitcraft on August 14, 1961. During her career she was the executive secretary at Fremont National Bank, a secretary in Federal Civil Service, Fremont County Social Services Technician and taught piano for 15 years. As a Christian woman she served her church Lincoln Park Church of the Nazarene as a Sunday school teacher, board member, secretary, treasurer, missionary president and the church pianist. She served her country alongside her military husband for 20 years traveling extensively throughout the United States and Europe. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loved her Lord & Savior and considered that her highest achievement. Sherri is survived by her husband, Edward; daughters, Robin (Scott) Hall, Desiree (Jimmy) Zeleznikar; son, Travis Whitcraft; grandchildren, Brandon (Ruth) Brady, Devin (Cassie) Brady, Jorden Hall, Bryson (Krista) Brady, Alexanderor Hall, Lashea Brady, Drake Whitcraft, Dante' Mand, Kalyssa Mand, Baiza Mand; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Sue Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Bollig and Dawn Schwatke; step-father, Albert Schwatke; brothers, Bill and Jerry Bollig; and grandparents, Orval and Edna Schull. Memorial service, 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, Living Stone Calvary Chapel, Canon City, CO. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2019