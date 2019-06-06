|
Shirley Ann Carter, 72, passed away June 2nd, 2019 in Canon City Colorado. Shirley Carter was born in Salida, Colorado on November 12th, 1946 to Eva and Perry DeLellis. She attended Cotopaxi High School and graduated in 1964 as the Valedictorian. She married the love of her life, Hank Carter, in 1966. They have two children, Lana Carter and Dawn Nolan, and three grandchildren Danielle, Ariel, and Stephen, and two great grandchildren, Rosie and Erandi. She had many jobs over the years, but her favorite was owning and running the Six Star store in Canon City with her husband Hank. Shirley was an avid gardener, and her flowers often found their way into the homes of those she loved. She loved reading and doing the Sunday crossword puzzle in ink pen. Shirley's wit was razor sharp and her kindness touched everyone who knew her. Her friends quickly became family because of her generous and giving heart. She was loved by many and loved others without reservation. Shirley was proceeded in death by her sister, Janice Chadwick, and her parents, Perry and Eva DeLellis. Shirley leaves behind many grieving family and friends. Funeral service will be held at Harwood Chapel, Canon City on Friday June 7 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canon City Library at 516 Macon Avenue, Canyon City, Colorado, 81212.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on June 6, 2019