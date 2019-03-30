|
|
Shirley danced off into the heavens on March 5, 2019, after a brave battle with ovarian cancer. Shirley was born on January 21, 1945 to Edwin and Helen Shirley Forberg in Sterling, Colorado. Shirley has two amazing sisters, Kay Diehl and Helen Darling. Her mother later married Wilbur Johnson, who fully embraced his new family. Shirley had a blessed union with Reid Turnquist for over 16 years and they had one daughter, Dawn Kaseoru. In 1981, Shirley moved to San Diego, where she became an active volunteer for the VFW, member. She was Buddy Poppy Chairman and received a Certificate of Service as the Auxiliary President. While living in San Diego, Shirley worked for Titan Systems, best known for it's design of the Stealth Bomber and later for the development of Underwater Communications. She worked there for over 11 years as a Cost Analyst in the Accounting Department. Shirley returned to Colorado in August of 1993, where she was employed at Cook's Welding for several years, until she moved to Canon City in 2001. Shirley worked for Litz Auto Supply off and on for 8 years and would like to thank her Napa Family for their friendship and support during her battle with cancer. A VERY special "Thanks" to Rodger and Ron. Shirley leaves behind many loved ones and extended family members, numerous grandchildren, a great grandchild, and her boyfriend, Elmer Smith. Shirley LOVED to dance and was known for being a very generous and caring person; she will be missed by all who knew her. Shirley asked that donations be made to her two favorite charities; The Orchard of Hope, 111 N Orchard Ave, Canon City, CO 81212 or to the Fremont County Humane Society. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2019