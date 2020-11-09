1/1
Shirley Marie Javernick
1929 - 2020
Shirley Marie Javernick went home to our Heavenly Father on November 3, 2020. She was born December 3, 1929 in Denver, Colorado to Charles and Eva (Murphy) Thomas. She was raised in Leadville, Colorado and attended St. Mary's School. At the age of 15, her family moved to Canon City, Colorado, where Shirley attended high school. In 1947, she married George Snow, who preceded her in death, and had three children, Sharon, David and Chuck. In August of 1969, she married Edward "Eddie" Javernick, and had a daughter, Angie. In 1964, Shirley started attending nursing school in Colorado Springs, and began the career that would define her. She worked for Brady's Hospital in Colorado Springs, and later for St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City. She also worked as an office nurse for Dr. Jack Vincent and Dr. Kon Wyatt. In 1995, Shirley retired from hospital work, but couldn't stay "retired" for long. After six months, she decided to go back to work at Hildebrand Care Center and worked there until her actual "retirement" at the age of 77, in 2007. Those who knew Shirley, though, knew her nursing side never stopped. She was kind, generous, and always cared for the whole person, not just the body. Shirley was a bit of a train history buff. Her father worked as an engineer on the Colorado and Southern in Leadville in her childhood and she carried that love and pride throughout her life. She, along with her sisters Mary Dolan and Carole Greenwood, were in a documentary film about the railroad in Colorado entitled "Golden Stories of Breckenridge: The High Line". Shirley also enjoyed listening to music, attending local theatre productions, and movies. Shirley loved her family most of all, and always lit up with a smile when she would see them. Her kids and grandkids were truly her world. Shirley will be missed by everybody who knew her, but especially by her family: sister, Carole Greenwood; children, David (Sandy) Eastwood-Snow, of Thermopolis, Wyoming, Chuck (Pam) Snow, of Pueblo, Colorado, Angie (Vern) Clawson, of Canon City, Colorado; grandchildren, Sherry, Brent, Jeremy, Jamie, Tyne, Gwendy, Britta, Stephanie, David, Nathan, Kendra, Kyle, Derek, Brooke, Damien, Tia, Nate, Shayla, Adam and Jewel; numerous great-grandchildren, as well as several great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was welcomed into heaven by her husband, Eddie; daughter, Sharon; son-in-law, Barry; sister, Mary; aunt and best friend, Catherine; grandson, Michael; granddaughter, Shawna and great-great-granddaughter, Alyna. There will be a private interment with a Celebration of Life scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2020.
November 8, 2020
Shirley was such a sweet and compassionate lady!! I got to know her when my Dad was hospitalized at different times. She was a remarkable nurse and seemed to just love everyone!!! Godspeed Shirley!!!
Nancy Atwood Wininger
November 8, 2020
Absolutely adored Grandma Shirley. Amazing lady!!
Leslei Gayler
Friend
November 7, 2020
I remember when I first became a Nurse at Progressive Care Center, Shirley and her friend Eleanor always came to the cafeteria together. I fortunately had the honor of taking care of both of these outstanding Nurses in their last years. Rest easy Shirley we’ve got your shifts from here out
Michelle McBride
Acquaintance
