Shirley Ruth Lord, 85, passed quickly on August 10, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Merle Lord and her children, Gary, Norman, Brian Lord and Kathy Slama, spouses and 9 grandchildren. Shirley was a devoted wife and mother. She always put family first. She left a loving imprint in the hearts of all those that knew her. She will be greatly missed and never forgotten. Shirley was an active member of The First Presbyterian Church in Cañon City, CO. Shirley was Canon City's Welcome Wagon for several years. Shirley's burial will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Olinger Chapel Hill Mortuary. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will be holding a private service. You can view the service via Zoom link, Friday at 2pm. Please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association
https://alz.org Please visit Shirley's guestbook at www.dignitymemorial.com to add a memory or photo. The family will schedule a celebration of life when appropriate for social gatherings.