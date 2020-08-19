Shirley was a true light in this world and her love and caring for others made life richer for all who were fortunate enough to know her. We were neighbors for a few years when we lived in Canon City, and there was never a day that Shirley didn't reach out to offer assistance by offering her knowledge of gardening, sharing her sourdough starter for baking or extending a dinner invitation from time to time. Shirley made a difference in the world, she will be missed! Our deepest sympathy to Merle and the family.

Gregg and Ginny Dunkelberger

Neighbor