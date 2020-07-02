Shirley Joyce Welter passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020 at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home in Canon City, Colorado. Shirley was born on November 2, 1930 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Clarence M. and Onie S. Kelley. She attended school at St. Patrick's, graduating in 1948. She married Glenn E. Welter on November 12, 1949. Four daughters were born to them...collectively known as the 4 J's. Shirley was an avid knitter and an excellent seamstress. She sewed many of her daughters' clothes, oftentimes sewing matching skirts or dresses...most memorable being the corduroy poodle jumpers she made for the oldest 3 J's. She knit several sweaters and afghans for all family members and many friends. At one time, and for several years, Shirley and her sister, Bev, kept busy with knitting and selling Barbie doll clothes. Shirley also enjoyed other handicrafts such as crocheting, needlepoint and counted cross stitch. She often had a variety of projects going at the same time; her hands were rarely idle. Shirley belonged to a monthly craft club most of her adult life and was always available to help others with their projects, and especially with their knitting problems. Shirley and Glenn loved to play cards and, along with several of their friends, formed a monthly card club. Shirley was a loyal Green Bay Packer fan, but enjoyed watching any NFL football game. She also enjoyed NASCAR racing and was a devoted Darrell Waltrip and Jeff Gordon fan. They attended the Daytona 500 several times. As a teen and young adult, one of her favorite pastimes was roller skating...in fact, she and her sister, Bev, often skated together and were known as the Pepsi Twins. After not skating for several years, Shirley enjoyed one last time (at the age of 69) shuffle skating at the local roller skating rink. Shirley was a strong-minded woman with a fantastic sense of humor. She was a loving wife and a devoted mother. Shirley raised her daughters with a firm but loving hand. She encouraged their creativity; applauded their efforts/successes, helped them through their disappointments, and taught them to be strong women. Glenn died in 1978 and after several years of widowhood, Shirley married Raymond K. Hatleli on July 18, 1986. They divorced in 2013. Shirley worked at NCR from 1967 to 1971. She later was employed by Eau Claire County, where she held the position of Patrol/Detective Division secretary in the Sheriff's Department for 17 years. She then became the first secretary of the West Central Drug Task Force and worked with them for 4 years. She retired in 2001. Shirley was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1996. Fortunately, for the first 20 years, her PD was largely controlled by medication, so her lifestyle was largely unaffected. In 2016, she moved to Canon City to be near three of her four daughters. Because of increasing problems related to her PD, she moved into Skyline Ridge Nursing Home where she stayed active playing Bingo, attending music programs and teaching others to play her favorite card game, 'Dimes'. In 2018, she suffered a stroke, followed shortly thereafter with a hip fracture. Shirley is survived by her four daughters, Joyce Cerutti, Jacqueline Anderson, Julie Welter and Jill (Tim Stockowitz) Welter Roma; her seven grandchildren, Jody (Wilson) Schultz, Jenni (Wilson) Murphy, Jonathan (Becca) Dugan, Matthew (Tiffany) Anderson, Paul Anderson, Michelle Roma & Anthony (Sabrina Sacher) Roma; and her ten great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kalyn, Conlan, Alyssa, Trent, Kaylynn, Ashley, Riley, Alexander & Jackson. She will be missed by her special friends, Sally Black, Joyce Johnston, Jean Whitney, Judy Hamler, Robyn Rau; her niece Barbara (Scott) Eisold and nephew Bruce (Lisa) Hering, as well as many other wonderful friends and family. Shirley is preceded in death by her mother and father, her sister Beverly Hering, and her two husbands. The 4 J's would like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to Sangre de Cristo Hospice and to the staff at Skyline Ridge Nursing Home for their loving care of our mother. To make a tribute donation to Parkinson's Research in Shirley's name, go to www.michaeljfox.org. At Shirley's request, no service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Please share your stories and memories online at www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

