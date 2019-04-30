|
|
Sondra Elaine Rowe, age 75 passed away on March 26, 2019.
Sondra was born to Eugene & Lueva Mattice on May 1, 1943 and was #7 of 11 children, but the first child to be born in a hospital (The Colorado Hospital of Canon City) at 10:41 AM during the "Blossom Festival."
She grew up in Florence, Colorado and shared a single room with all her sisters (two to a bunk). Sondra accidentally drank Lye as a toddler and would spend most of her childhood in hospitals and traveling back and forth to the Denver Children's Hospital where they reconstructed her throat over the years. She suffered a learning disability as of the result of countless (over 40) surgeries and the effects of the anesthesia known as ether. Nevertheless, she was strong willed, free-spirited and nothing would hold her back, she struggled and fought and endured and was able to earn her 8th grade diploma! She then stayed home and helped mom and dad around the very busy household, watched her nieces & nephews as she absolutely loved babies and little kids. She eventually befriended "The Boy Next Door", Willis (Bill) Alan Jarrett who found her to be quite eccentric and attractive and became the "The Apple of his Eye." The two were united in marriage on June 1, 1962 in Florence, Colorado and would make their first home in Englewood, Colorado so that Bill could continue his college studies. They soon brought their first daughter, Ruth Ann, into the world in 1963 and they then had their hands full with college, work and a new baby. They struggled and worked through it and were very happy together. She and Bill left Colorado in 1967 and went to Plano, Texas for a few years so he could work for Texas Instruments. While down in Texas, Sondra would give birth to a dark haired beauty of a girl named Crystal Jean in 1969. After experiencing the destruction of a Texas Tornado, they soon decided that Texas life was not for them and returned to their beloved home of Colorado in late 1969 where they spent several years in Canon City, CO together.
In 1976, Sondra & Bill grew apart and went their separate ways. She very soon after met an older fella, Richard V. Rowe, who treated her like a princess and they fell in love. He was there for her during her hardship of losing her two daughters in a nasty divorce case, and taught her many things about life and love and encouraged her to be strong and to give to others to make her happy in her heart again! They united in marriage in February 1978, residing in Rocky Ford, Colorado for a few years then living off the land in Rosita, Colorado for a short time before making their home in Canon City, CO. They lived a simple life with not a lot of money, pinched pennies and always donated money or time to their church and always gave to the needy, and always had grandchildren around. Richard passed away in August 1991 leaving Sondra to fend for herself and to learn how to manage a household and expenses on her own. She learned how to become an independent woman! And would remain a single independent woman until her death.
She really enjoyed walking and would be seen by many on her way to the grocery store or just to go Volunteer time at Loaves and Fishes or to go hand out Commodities for the needy every month. She would be seen occasionally with the wagon and grandkids in tow. She never was able to get a driver's license, had a fear of cars after driving off a cliff trying to learn how to drive, so never had a desire to drive one. One day she went downtown and bought a ride on lawn mower and had it delivered and learned how to operate it and enjoyed cutting the weeds with it and that was about as fast as she could handle. She even got comfortable enough to drive her mower down to the quick stop to get some milk and eggs with a grandkid or two on board and occasionally go visit the fireman down on the corner, until she got caught and told she can't drive her mower on the streets!
She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, be crafty or just coloring in her color books, loved watching children, and loved going to church for her social time. She was so very proud of her Cherokee Indian heritage and would often brag to others or tell her offspring that they had "Injun in them." She was an ornery gal at times, and loved to pick and tease and give big hugs and rouse everyone and was overly friendly with strangers at times, she loved people. She had cute little nicknames for all her kids, grandkids, nieces, nephews, and sisters such as Punkin, TuttiFrutti, Jumpin Bean, Peanut, Bean Pole, Shorty, String Bean, Ornery, Rosie, and many more.
Sondra was not only known for her Giving Heart, Super Strong Bear Hugs, Wonderful Smile, Courageous Soul, Crafty Mind and Hands, but she was also known for her Unbelievable Will to Live and Loved life itself! She Endured the burned throat as a child and the setbacks it created, she was use to a lower quality of life because of it, it became a part of her normal life and that is what made her strong enough to get through the tough times of life and especially the last few years suffering from 3 unrelated Cancers and beating them, a punctured esophagus from a careless doctor, radiation wounds, and riding out Hepatitis B, that she apparently contracted from a blood transfusion, to the very end. It was like God was putting her to the ultimate test, the testing was relentless, and She just kept fighting back like a "" that had no sense of ever giving up, it was not in her language or in her comprehension! Then he finally gave in and came and took her from us here on earth and now she is one of his Best Angels, she finally made it!
She was preceded in death and will be joining in heaven; her Parents, and husbands, her only brother; Donald Mattice, sisters; JoAnn Thomas, Marion Lennox, Carol Metzger, Dora Owens, Alice Mattice, and Sheila Mattice.
She will be missed by the ones here on Earth; Sisters; Janet Jackson of Canon City, Sharon Wade of Florida and Gleans Orcutt of Oregon, Daughters; Ruth Ann (Fred) Alire and Crystal Jean Jarrett of Canon City, Grandkids; Angie (Rick) Burch, Karissa (Dave Strimback) Alire, Kayla Alire, Krysta Talbott Wear, Lindsey (Andrew) Steele, Meagan Brassea, Nicole Zimmerman, Great Grandkids; Duane Shoaf, Alaina Burch, Alivia Burch, Delaney Jo Burch, Blake Strimback, Ella Strimback, Emerald Wear, Jason Steele and Lucas Steele, and many nieces and nephews!
Services will be held on May 1st, 2019 (Her Birthday) at 11:00 AM at Wilson's Funeral Home at 9th & Elm. A reception to follow at the Florence American Legion Hall at 209 E Front St, Florence, CO. Feel free to wear Pink in her honor!
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 30, 2019