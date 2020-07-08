Stephanie Marie McDowell, 34, of Florence passed away July 1, 2020. She was born December 31, 1985 to Timmy McDowell and Rhea Farley. A lifelong resident of Florence, Stephanie graduated from Florence High School and later owned and operated her own bookkeeping business. A loving mother and daughter, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, who will all miss her dearly. Stephanie is survived by her parents; husband, Rob Lamborn; children, Lyle Kenitzer, Lucas Kenitzer, Levi Kenitzer; stepson, Colt Lamborn; brothers, Wayne McDowell, Tim McDowell; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. Celebration of Life, 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 10, Holt Family Florence Historic Chapel, 120 N. Pikes Peak, in Florence. Masks are required. Reception to follow, 12684 HWY 115, in Penrose. Arrangements have been entrusted to Holt Family Florence Historic Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com

