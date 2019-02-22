Home

Stephen Charles Johnston, "GRIZZ", age 64, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 3, 2019, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer. Steve was born in La Mesa, California, but lived most of his life in Fremont County, Colorado. He retired from the Department of Corrections in 2014, then spent his retirement years enjoying the outdoors and coin collecting. Some of his greatest enjoyment during those years were his time spent camping, hunting and fishing with Donda, brothers and his friends. Steve was known for his sense of humor, humility and honesty. He also collected and bought baseball gloves for little league teams, raising 4-H lambs, and tending to the land and animals on his farm. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Noma and Charles Johnston, parents, Edna and Norman Johnston and wife, Rhonda Miller Johnston. Steve is survived by wife, Donda Caughman Johnston, daughter, Monica Ragsdale of Florence, and brothers, Roger and Dave Johnston of Colorado Springs, CO. The family would like to thank nurses, Kim and Brittany of Sangre De Cristo Hospice, and dear friend, Shawnett Weltz for the care and support during Steve's final journey. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 pm at the Elk's lodge, 131 East Front St. Florence, CO. Arrangements are under the direction of Return to Nature Funeral Service.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 22, 2019
