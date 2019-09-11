Home

Stephen Kenneth (Steve) Loyd


1949 - 2019
Stephen Kenneth (Steve) Loyd Obituary
Stephen (Steve) Kenneth Loyd, of Cotopaxi, Colorado went to his heavenly home on September 04, 2019. Steve was born August 22, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois to Harry Lawrence Loyd and Florence More. He was an auto mechanic most of his life and ran a firewood business many years as well. He enjoyed the outdoors and just being out in the wilderness with his dogs. He is survived by his wife Jerrie Loyd (Shepard). Sisters Sandra (Jim) Evans, Barbara Jean (John) Bingham. Children, Matthew loyd, Angela Victory, Jeremiah Loyd, Levi Loyd, Ester Loyd, Sherry Owens and Chris Clint and many grand children and great grand children. Steve donated to his body to Science as his last gift to the world and respectfully asked for no funeral or services. The family would also like to thank Deer Mountain Fire Protection for everything they did for Steve in his last moments and the community of Cotopaxi.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 11, 2019
