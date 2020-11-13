Stephen Arnold "Steve" Lukassen was born during the 1949 Nebraska blizzard on January 6, 1949 in Kimball, Nebraska, to Dale F. Lukassen and Amelia C. Kresha. He passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 in Park County, Colorado. Steve grew up a corn-husker farm boy, farming, ranching, and learning to raise hay and cattle. In 1962, Dale and all the family moved to Cañon City, Colorado, to continue working the land as before. Steve graduated with the class of 1967 from the Holy Cross Abbey in Cañon City and went on to continue his education at SCSC in Pueblo and Western State College in Gunnison. His real talent was woodworking, building houses, fine furniture and making Peg's house their home. In his spare time, Steve enjoyed playing Scrabble and watching sports, especially football and baseball. He is survived by his love, Peg (Margaret Mary) Larson, of Guffey, Colorado; step-mom, Arvilla Lukassen, of Pueblo; Lukassen brothers, Evan, of Gunnison, Curt (Karen), of Cotopaxi, Bart (Veda), of Cañon City, Callen, of Greeley, Vaughn (Terri), of Kimball, Nebraska; sisters, Conney (John) Palmer, of Alamosa, Cindy (John) Ehmke, of Cañon City; step-sisters, Rena (Larry) Cornell, of Del Rio, Texas, Carol (Jim) Tate, of Pueblo West; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Tim and step-brother, Virgil Miller. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

