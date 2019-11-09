|
|
Steven C. Leighty, 67, of Hamburg, IA and formerly of Penrose, CO entered into peace Nov. 4, 2019 at his home in Hamburg, following a courageous bout with cancer. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Charles, Clyde and George Leighty. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ethel Leighty of Hamburg, IA; two brothers, Lester Leighty of Salina, KS and John Leighty of Spring Hill, KS; sister, Pearl Brown of Wichita, KS; two step-daughters, Beverly and Randy Jo Mings; two step-sons, Kenneth T. Haskell, Jr, and Charles H. Diehl; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2019