Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
405 West Thomas Avenue
Shenandoah, IA 51601
(712) 246-2526
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Leighty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven Carl Leighty

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven Carl Leighty Obituary
Steven C. Leighty, 67, of Hamburg, IA and formerly of Penrose, CO entered into peace Nov. 4, 2019 at his home in Hamburg, following a courageous bout with cancer. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later date. Preceding him in death were his parents; and three brothers, Charles, Clyde and George Leighty. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ethel Leighty of Hamburg, IA; two brothers, Lester Leighty of Salina, KS and John Leighty of Spring Hill, KS; sister, Pearl Brown of Wichita, KS; two step-daughters, Beverly and Randy Jo Mings; two step-sons, Kenneth T. Haskell, Jr, and Charles H. Diehl; other relatives and friends.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -