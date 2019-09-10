Home

Susan Justus Obituary
Susan J. Justus, age 70, passed from this life at 6:00 am, Sunday September 8, 2019. Susan was an only child of Bill and Marie Spicer, who preceeded her in death. She was reared in Florence, Colorado and spent most of her life in Florence. Susan was the wife of Donnie H. Justus Sr., the mother of two sons, James W. Justus and Donnie H. Justus Jr. She graduated from florence High School in 1967 and studied at the University of Southern Oklahoma State. She spent 37 years employed at the Fremont County Clerks Office in Canon City, Colorado. Susan enjoyed reading and crocheting and being with her family. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donnie H. Justus Sr., and her sons James W. Justus and wife Sandra, Donnie H. Justus Jr. and wife Marianna, two grandchildren, Zachary J. Justus and wife Nellie, William Cody Justus and one great grand daughter, Scarlette Justus. The Harwood Funeral Home of Canon City will be handling the arrangements. Susan will be cremated and there will be no services.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 10, 2019
