Suzanne Frenzel Baldwin, long-time and much-loved resident of Cañon City, Colorado, died in her home at the age of 90 of heart failure, on the morning of March 20, 2019. She was born on November 11, 1928, in Indianapolis, Indiana to Henry and Harriet G. Frenzel. She attended The Masters School in Dobbs Ferry, and Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York, where she majored in theater and drama. Suzanne was married to Delavan Munson Baldwin Jr., of New Canaan, Connecticut. She is survived by her four children David, Jennifer (Owen Williams), Michael, and Susannah (Paul Good), six grandchildren, Penelope, Tucker, Jesse, Sofia, Katie, and Justine, her brother Peter Frenzel and half-sister Julie Roberts. She was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Frenzel. Suzanne obtained her teaching credentials and taught in the Oakland Public Schools for 30 years. She retired to Colorado, living in Boulder, Littleton, and finally settling in Cañon City. A mother to her children first and a teacher to countless students, Suzanne believed in the gift of a quality education and ensured each of her four children graduated from college. She lived a vibrant, active life with an independent spirit, always busy working on something, up to her very last day: the Pueblo Community College; the Veterans of Foreign Wars; the Prison Visitation and Support Program; the "No Rules" group and "The Meta Group", which she founded. Suzanne loved to be part of life, to be among friends, and to be of service to others. She lived as if there were never enough time to do all there is to do. Those who knew her well remember her fondly and will miss the warm bright light in that corner of their lives. A memorial service to celebrate Suzanne's life will be held on May 26th at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Cañon City. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home in Cañon City. Online condolences would be welcome at www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 30, 2019