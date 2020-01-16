|
|
On Saturday January 11, 2020 Tahrah Marie Wilder (Fabian), loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and cousin, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 37 in Canon City, Colorado. Tahrah was born March 19, 1982 in Leadville, CO to Robert Fabian and Holly Sebestyen. On July 20, 2002 she married her high school sweetheart William "Billy" Wilder. Together Tahrah and Billy raised their two boys Wyatt (age 17) and Jake (age 16) in Canon City surrounded by family and friends. Tahrah was happiest when she was with her husband, two boys, and all her furry friends (which included a cow). She spent most of her time with family and friends, enjoying camping trips, BBQs, birthday celebrations, holidays, and any other reason that would cause everyone to get together. Her most favorite hobbies included hunting with her husband and kids, taking care of her animals, rescuing stray or injured animals, and checking in with all of whom she knew because she worried more about others than herself. In 2006 Tahrah graduated from the academy to work for the Colorado Department of Corrections. Her first assignment with CDOC was at Colorado Women's Facility, CSP, and CCF. She recently pursued her passion and graduated from Paul Mitchell Academy and received a state license for cosmetology. She is survived by her husband, William Wilder; sons, Wyatt and Jake Wilder; father, Robert Fabian, mother Holly Sebestyen; sisters, Steffanie Ontiveros and Rhiannon Copper; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her little sister, Amber Fabian; grandparents, Leonard and Rita Fabian, Dale and Robin Ferrin; aunt, Becky Sheile; and cousin, Tracy Unruh. Memorial service, 1PM Monday, January 20, 2020, Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, Colorado. Services entrusted Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jan. 16, 2020