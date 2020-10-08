Terry Nix, 64, passed away peacefully October 1, 2020 at her home in Cañon City, Colorado surrounded by family, after a long battle with interstitial lung disease. Terry was born in Wichita, Kansas on August 10, 1956 to parents Kenneth and Wanda Dill and was the oldest of six girls. She was married to her high school sweetheart, Harvey Nix, on May 18, 1974. They shared 38 memorable years of marriage. Terry worked in a career field she loved and enjoyed touching the hearts of many in her community as a registered nurse for 26 years. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who enjoyed attending and helping with anything her family and friends were involved in. Terry's character outshined most and to put it simple, she was the best of all of us. Terry was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Wanda Dill and husband, Harvey Nix. Terry is survived in life by sisters, Sherry Stettler, Janie Dunagun, Mary Ripperger, Katie Dill, Kenda Miller; sons, Matthew Nix, Jeremy (Desiree) Nix; grandchildren, Kayleen Nix, Lincoln Nix, Keely Nix, Paislea Nix, Tatum Nix and of course, her beloved miniature Schnauzer, Phoebe Nix. Visitation, 5 to 7pm Sunday, October 11, Holt Family Funeral Home. Luncheon at the church to begin at 11:30am, followed by funeral service at 1:00pm Monday, October 12, Penrose Baptist Church with interment to follow at Mountain Vale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in Terry's name be made to Penrose Baptist Church, 502 Fremont Ave., Penrose, CO 81240. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

