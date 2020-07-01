Theda Laura Reed Wheeler of Canon City, Colorado passed away on June 24, 2020, at the age of 99. Her daughter Bonnie was at her side. Theda was born January 29, 1921 to David Forest Reed and Jennie Theda Reed in Mohawk, New York. She attended schools in Mohawk and East Springfield, New York. She married Stewart A. Wheeler on February 7, 1946. They moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in 1966, where Theda had the Read Mor Book and Gift Shop. Theda and Stewart moved to Canon City when Stewart was transferred with the Bureau of Land Management in the 1970's. They resided there until the time of their death. Theda was preceded in death by her husband Stewart in 1992. Those who survive and were blessed by her life include her daughter, Bonnie Settle and son-in-law Curt, her grandchildren Stewart Settle (Lacey), Matt Settle (Sarah) and Lindsey Scherrer (Nathan), all living in the Denver area. She is also survived by 5 beautiful great grandchildren. She was truly blessed by her family and loved them all very much. Theda also has family that still reside in New York. Theda was an avid golfer, loved playing bridge and traveling with her friends. Because of the COVID pandemic there will be no church service but a memorial will be sent to all friends and family. Internment will be at Fort Logan National Cemetery next to her husband. Donations in memory of Theda, can be made to Christ Episcopal Church, 802 Harrison Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212.

