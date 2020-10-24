Thelma L. Chavez passed away October 19, 2020. She was born November 6, 1931 in Pueblo County to parents Felix V. and Mary Montoya, the fifth of 11 children. She grew up in Pueblo County and graduated from Avondale High School in 1950. She worked at Pass Key restaurant in Pueblo after her junior year in high school. Thelma met the love of her life, her husband Cornelius "Corny" in 1952 at the dance hall in Avondale, Colorado. Corny and Thelma were married on February 14, 1953 at Sacred Heart Cathedral in Pueblo, Colorado. Through the years that followed, Corny and Thelma were blessed with five children. They eventually settled in Canon City in 1972 and remained there for the rest of their lives. Thelma worked a variety of jobs throughout her life, beginning with the State Hospital in Pueblo, where she was a server in the dietary department for three years. She also worked for Benson Office Machines, Ren, Escod Industries and held a contract position for the Colorado Department of Corrections in the Addiction Recovery Program. Thelma eventually retired and became a full time homemaker. She was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Canon City for over 40 years. Her commitment to her family and church will be remembered for many years. Thelma is survived by her children, Dale (Marcia) of Colorado Springs, Wayne (Jennifer) of Bakersfield, California, Aaron (Lori) of Colorado Springs, Gary (Catherine) of Colorado Springs, Jessica (Dave Cobler) of Coal Creek, Colorado; grandchildren, Kari (Cary Smith), Kevin, Kelly, Chris (Emily), Brandon Cobler, Felix, Jeremy Downs; great-grandchildren, Nicole, Mateo, Miles, Lennon, Ryan Fleming, Rodney; siblings, Sister Bernice Chavez, Vera Rodrigues, Frank Montoya, Marianne Gomez, Christine Montoya. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Cornelius Chavez; parents, Felix and Mary Montoya; siblings, Rose, Susie, Gerri, Lao, Lawrence and grandson, Dalton Cobler. Recitation of the Rosary with Vigil service, 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, St. Michael Catholic Church. Memorial Mass, 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 28, St. Michael Catholic Church, Reverend Jesse Perez as Celebrant. Masks are required to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations in Thelma's name can be made to Sangre De Cristo Community Care, www.sangre.org. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

