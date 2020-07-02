Theodore Biernacki, 61, passed away June 28, 2020, in Cañon City. He was born in Florence on November 20, 1958 to Leroy and Edna (Billinger) Biernacki. Ted spent 35 years in Redwing, Colorado, where he worked as a cowboy and truly loved his work. He later moved back to Florence and was a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. In recent years, Ted lived in Cañon City, where he was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church. Theodore is survived by his siblings, Ellen (Dave) Miller, Kathy (Jack) Vernetti, Leroy Jr. (Judy) Biernacki, Ken (Jill) Biernacki, Adair (Vicky) Biernacki, Doug (Debbie) Biernaki; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Tom, Eugene and Bernie. Recitation of the Rosary, 9:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Florence. Interment to follow at Union Highland Cemetery in Florence. Services have been entrusted to the Holt Family Historic Florence Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store