Ted, 89, passed away on June 22, 2019 in Littleton. He was born to Gottlieb and Rosa Schiel on August 15, 1929 in Crook, CO. He attended Englewood High School where he excelled in all sports and especially wrestling as a two time conference champion. For many years he played fast pitch softball as a catcher on championship teams. Ted worked as a registered Colorado high school and college football official and was a registered IAABO basketball official for 30 years. Ted enjoyed golf and was a member of Shadow Hills Golf Club and Palmbrook Country Club in Arizona, where he had two hole-in-ones. He was also a life member of the Elks BPOE. Ted worked for Mountain Bell Telephone Company for 32 years, retiring as a District Manager in Colorado Springs in 1983. Ted is survived, and deeply missed, by his wife, Nancy; his three children, Ted C Schiel, Juliann Chambers, and Vallerie Lyons; his brother, Joe (Dorothy) Schiel; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Frances Retchless; grandson, Chris Crilly; and step-daughter, Kandace Martin. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wed, July 10 at 10 a.m. at All Souls Catholic Church, 4950 S Logan St, Englewood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's name to the .
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on July 6, 2019