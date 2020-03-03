|
Thomas Dean Bright, age 29, passed away February 26, 2020. He was born in Fredericksburg, VA on March 6, 1990 to Kathryn Johanna (Nabors) Patterson. The family moved to Canon City in 1999. In his early years Thomas was active in Boy Scouts and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Thomas was home schooled for most of his education but received his High School diploma from Canon City High School. Thomas loved soccer and was a member of the Canon City High School Varsity Soccer team for several years. After graduation, he became an avid body builder and continued to exercise daily through the remainder of his life. Thomas was passionate about the fire service and after working for the Colorado Department of Corrections for five years, Thomas joined the Canon City Fire Department in 2018. He served as a volunteer for the Department and was working to become a full time firefighter. He enjoyed spending time with his loved ones at Sunday Family Dinners and other family gatherings. His nephews and nieces knew him as "Fun Uncle Tom" and looked forward to their time with him. Thomas lived for adventure, and his spirit has left an imprint on all those who crossed his path. Thomas was a loving son, brother and uncle. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Johanna and Michael Patterson; adopted father Aaron Bright; sisters Camille (David) Martinez, Lydia Bright, Amanda (Nicholas) McGowen, and Alicia (Joshua Huerta) Patterson; brothers Brigham Bright, Evan Bright, Andrew (Olivia) Patterson, and AJ Patterson; his niece (Athena Martinez) and nephews (Pierson & Lincoln Huerta and Fitzwilliam, Cormac, & Quaid McGowen); along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Funeral service, 11AM Thursday, March 5, 2020, Canon Community Baptist Church, 1111 Monroe Avenue, Canon City, CO 81212. Interment to follow at Union Highland Cemetery, Florence, CO. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to Canon City Volunteer Fire Department, 1475 15th Street, Canon City, Colorado 81212. Services entrusted to Florence Mortuary. Online condolences,www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 3, 2020