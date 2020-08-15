1/
Thomas Hager
Thomas James "T.J." Hager, born June 9, 1945 in Great Bend, Kansas to Thomas Hager and Elma (Steinman) Hager, died July 26, 2020 in Cañon City, Colorado. He is survived by his wife, Patti Hager (Bond); son, Jeff (Monica) Hager; daughter, Wendy (Matt) Schaffer; granddaughters, Mikelle, Shelby; brother, Zack (Bev) Hager; sisters, Velda Larson, Virginia Miller, Deloris Blanchard; many nieces, nephews and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bud Hager; sisters, Wanita Simons and Mary Belben. Thomas was a sheet-rocker by trade and had many friends in the construction business. No services will be held. Cremation, Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
