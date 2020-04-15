|
Tom Leader, 74, of Penrose, Colorado, passed away April 5th, 2020, at Penrose Hospital, in Colo Springs, Colorado, from lung cancer & kidney failure, from diabetic complications. Tom, was born December 11, 1945, to Thomas Harold, & Thelma (Flader) Leader, in Denver, Colorado. Tom attended, Boulevard Elementary & Lake Jr High. Tom (Rock), graduated from North High School, where he had received an art scholarship. He excelled in leather work, sculpting, wood & metal work. Tom had to turn this down, for 2 years earlier, he met the Love of his life, Loyeen-Jo Allbee, on a blind date, & on February 20, 1965, 3 months before graduating, he made Loyeen, his wife. In 1973, they moved to Penrose, Colorado. Tom has had many professions throughout his life, starting with being a batboy at Bear Stadium, (later, Mile High), for legend, Marv Thornberry, who always had to spit on Tom's shoe, for good luck. He then sold peanuts & hot dogs, in the south stands, at Mile High stadium. He worked at Duffy's beverages, he was a carpet layer, saddle maker, parking attendant, & worked at Coors Porcelain. He then worked his way up, to become an insulator for, Local #28, which he retired from in the mid 80's. Later, he went to work for the RE-2 school district, being a custodian, at the Penrose school, & later Florence Elementary, doing that for several years, before retiring. Tom had many hobbies, collected many things through the years from playing marbles as a kid, one year being the state marble champion, in his age group. Tom loved metal detecting, was in a local club. Tom was involved in racing & hot rods, most of his life. Being involved in Lakeside stock car races, drag races at CDR & then PMI. He was into building, & collecting Nova's, Camaro's, VW bugs, Baja's, & was a big fan, of Dale Earnhardt. Tom excelled at fishing (tied flies) hunting, archery, shooting trap & skeet. He enjoyed 4 wheeling, motorcycles & hill climbs. He excelled at playing pool & darts & shared all of his hobbies & activities with his family. Toms, Greatest achievements, was being a loving husband to Loyeen, & a Great Father, to his three children, Thomas Gary II (Missy Stenbak), Gary Harold (Trudy Rix), Angela Dawn (Alford) Leader, & Grandfather to Brock & Bret Leader, Taylor (Louie Torres) Newell, Brittney (Mac Lightsy) Leader, Mandy (Matthew) Hoaglund, Jeffrey Leader, Cole (Brianna Dimeo) Alford, Skye (Mark Gill) Alford, & Great Grandfather to, Lexi, Aubri, Matthew & Micheal Hoaglund, Melize & Mylah Lightsey, & little brother to Carolyn (Brian) Strelow, & Uncle to Lynn Husmann, Todd Strelow, & Alicia Thornton. Tom was a well liked, respected man. He loved to make people laugh, & will be missed by many friends. But mostly by his family. He is preceded in death, by his son in law, Olin Alford, & his parents, Thomas & Thelma Leader. Due to COVID19 restrictions, there will only be a small gravesite family service held for close family for now, & a celebration of life service for friends & family will be held at a tbd later date. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 15, 2020