Timothy Dale Lukassen
Timothy Dale Lukassen of Dix, Nebraska passed away October 26, 2020 from complications of Covid-19. He was born October 25, 1953 in Kimball, NE. He leaves behind his wife Debbie, two daughters Mandy (James) McCoy and Kacey (Mark) Wandrey and two step-daughters, Erica Allen and Jen (Erik) Johnston. Four loving grandchildren, Skylar and Maddie Johnston, Lillian and Reid Wandrey. Tim loved horses and was the Horseman of the Year at the Abbey. Tim earned his college degree in Curtis, NE. Tim and Debbie owned and farmed the Lukassen Homestead from 1976 to now. Numerous family and friends completed his harvest this year, surely he was looking down from heaven with an ear to ear grin, filled with love and pride. He also drove his own semi hauling agriculture products. He served many years on the Dix-Potter school board. A man of many talents Tim will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. No arrangements at this time.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 3, 2020.
