Tony A. Flores, 84, of Canon City Colorado, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Florencia Flores; siblings, infant brother Patrick and Helen Lujan; First wife, Ruth Flores; Second wife, Cordie Valdez; step daughter Lisa. Tony is survived by his children, Denise (Pablo Herrera) Trujillo, Tony (Sherry) Flores and Melanie (Eduardo) Martinez; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Army and retired from DOC after 23 years of service. He loved his Dallas Cowboys and was a strong supporter of the Florence Huskies. He enjoyed building low-riders and attending car shows with his son Tony but most of all he loved spending time with his family and grandkids. Funeral Service, 10:00 am, Friday, Praise Community Church, Florence, Colorado. Cremation to follow.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 12, 2019
