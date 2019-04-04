|
|
Travis Wayne Cecil passed away unexpectedly on Friday March 29, 2019. He was 57. Travis was born in Pratt, Kansas on September 7, 1961 to Mona (Burns) and Lester Cecil. He developed an especially close relationship with his grandmother, Blanche Burns, after she moved in to help raise him and his older siblings upon the sudden passing of their dad when Travis was only nine months old. She instilled in him a love of fishing and sports which he carried throughout his life. The family relocated to Canon City, Colorado when Travis was seven. He completed his schooling in Canon City, graduating from CCHS in 1979. He soon began a career in the coal mining industry, working at several mines throughout Colorado over his 30 plus year career. His last mining job took him and his family to Paonia, where they still reside. When the mine closed several years ago, Travis landed his "dream job" of being a Ditchrider for the Fire Mountain Canal & Reservoir Company. He cherished being in the outdoors and enjoyed sharing pictures from his "office window." He also drove the school bus for his local school district and loved being around the kids. Travis loved being in the outdoors, and doing anything in the mountains, especially fishing, camping and boating. He was also a major Colorado Sports fan, often wearing the colors of whatever pro sporting season it happened to be, and he never missed an episode of Jeopardy! Following the love and appreciation for his large family, his number one passion was music. He loved listening to, writing, and playing most genres. He learned guitar in high school, and until his death continued to play at every opportunity. It was a family favorite for Travis to bring his guitar to all get-togethers in order to lead them in "jam sessions." Travis's love for music will carry on through generations due to the special gift he instilled in his children, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, etc. The Beatles were a favorite, and he never passed up an opportunity to play "Eight Days a Week." Travis is survived by his wife, Apryll, children Ashley, Chase, Conner, Raymond and Kaitlyn Jordan (KJ) and grandchildren Jacee and Brody. Other survivors include his mother, Mona Patrick, mother-in-law Barbara Klein, siblings Debbie (Joe) Peter, Linda (Dan) Slater, Lester (Sue) Cecil, Berneita (Dave) Stiefel, Johnny Walden, Laurie Yekovich, Joe (Karen) Patrick, Roger (Jamie) Patrick, Linda Sue Coke, Bob (Michelle) Yekovich, and Connie Yekovich, sister-in-law Brenda (Scott) Carey, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins with whom Travis had developed many special relationships. He was preceded in death by his father, Lester Cecil; step-dads Frank Yekovich and Jesse Patrick; his grandmother Blanche Burns; and brothers Kenneth Jerome (KJ) Yekovich, Keith Yekovich, and Rick Yekovich. A Celebration of Life party will be held in Canon City at 3:00 pm on Saturday, April 13; it will be at the Waffle Wagon, 1310 Royal Gorge Blvd. The family requests dressing in colors or clothing representing one of the Colorado professional athletic teams in honor of Travis and his enthusiasm for them.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Apr. 4, 2019