Trudy Mae Hoskins, 84, of Canon City, CO, was called home to our Lord and Savior on February 5, 2019. Trudy was born January 31, 1935, in East Orange, NJ, the daughter of John Hulick Conover and Jancina "Janet" Kjargaard. On June 21, 1953, she married Robert Policky in Omaha, NE sharing nineteen adventure filled years raising three boys until Robert's passing in 1972. On June 14, 1983, God blessed her with a fantastic soul mate when she married Charlie Hoskins in St. Onge, SD. Trudy had a passion for keeping a nice home, antiquing, traveling, and partnering with Charlie in their sales career. She had an insistent yet loving spirit. Trudy absolutely cherished her children and grandchildren spending endless hours enjoying their many activities serving as a phenomenal cheerleader. She was selflessly devoted to her family listening empathically to their concerns, their dreams, and encouraging them to reach their fullest potential. She put thousands and thousands of miles on Jeep Wagoneers taking her boys to alpine skiing events throughout the Rockies. She was an avid athlete in her youth playing on the HS tennis team. She loved the outdoors, especially water skiing and family time on the lake. To know her was to love her. Trudy is survived by her husband, Charlie; children - Brian (Carol) Policky and Greg (Deonne) Policky; grandchildren - Sarah (Gavin) Taylor, Eric Policky, Katie (Kent) Buhr, Heather (Cole) Hord, Brandon Policky, and Lauren (Shane) Baldauf; great-grandchildren - Emma, Carson, Ellie, Colby, Tucker, and Paxton. Trudy's eldest son Bruce Policky preceded her in death. We are celebrating her life February 9, 2019 at the Wilson Funeral Home, Canon City, CO - viewing from 2 to 2:30 pm, services at 3 pm, with reception following. Trudy will be laid to rest in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish, South Dakota - date TBD. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her honor to benefit the Salida Cyclones Swim Team. Please submit donations to Wilson Funeral Home, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 8, 2019