Truman Guy Jones, aka "Red" May 16, 1942 - May 12, 2020 Truman, a Vietnam Veteran, went to meet his maker on May 12, 2020. Truman is survived by his sister Bertha L. Ortega; his nephew & nieces Dean Jones, Felicia Cordova (Joe Cordova), Sherrie Ortega (Antonio Rivota), and Stacey Jones-Hileman; his great grand-nephews & nieces John "RJ" Manzanares II, Cole Jones, Ashley Southard, Michaela Aoyama, Anastasia Manzanares, Haylee Hileman, and Kaleb Hileman and numerous great-great grand nephews & nieces. Truman is preceded in death by his parents, Everette & Ruth Jones, brother William "Bill" Jones, and sister Mary Traylor. Private funeral services will be held at Holt Funeral Home Monday, May 18, 2020, at 12:30 pm. You will be able to view the service live via Youtube.com search Holt Funeral Live Stream Truman Jones. Following the services, Truman will be transported to the Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, Colorado where he will be laid to rest the next morning Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 10:00 am. To share a memory or send condolences to the family, please go online to www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on May 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
