Valetta Dorene (Nicklaus) Miller
1934 - 2020
Valetta Dorene (Nicklaus) Miller was born on June 2, 1934. In her younger days, she was an avid dancer who greatly enjoyed performing for audiences near and far. Valetta married and lived on a farm outside Cheney, KS, raising four children. During harvest, she took home-cooked meals to the fields for the crews which had come to help with the harvest. Throughout her life, she loved cooking for people and watching their faces as they enjoyed her meals. For many years, she crafted clothing for herself and her 3 daughters. Many pictures were taken at Easter with her and her daughters all dressed alike with dresses sewn with love by Valetta. She was a founding member of Cheney's Eta Theta Sorority. She also owned and successfully operated a convenience store in Cheney. One of her most recent accomplishments was embroidering quilts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She worked on these until her eyesight started deteriorating, making it difficult to see the finer details of her work. People enjoyed being entertained by her. She was known for her humor, her laugh, her hospitality, and of course, her cooking. Valetta went to be with the Lord on Nov. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul Miller; parents, Theresa (Pammenter) and Fritz Nicklaus; and great-grandson, Michael Stuhlsatz. She is survived by her children; Phil (Zina) Brown, Harrison, AR; Charlyn Brown, Wichita, KS; Carolyn (Mike) Moore, Houston, TX; Sharon (Coy) Tuck, Canon City, CO; 13 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; her brother, Gary (Cheryl) Nicklaus, Blue Eye, Mo; and her poodle, the love of her life for 13 years, Ellie Mae. A celebration of life will be held in Cheney, KS, in the summer of 2021.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
