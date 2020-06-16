Vernon Garrett
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon A. Garrett, 67, of Canon City, went to be in the arms of Jesus June 10, 2020 on Monarch Pass, while coming home after a week of fishing with his wife, sisters, brother-in-law and cousin. Vernon was born in California on March 6, 1953, to Lee and Wanda (Ketchum) Garrett. He graduated from Florence High School in 1972 and later moved to Craig, Colorado. He worked for Colowyo Coal, was a volunteer for the Craig Fire Department, and also coached children's sports. Vernon is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Shonna (Frank) Rheaume, Ben (Katie) Garrett; step-children, Leslie Grenfell, Patricia Aiken, Steve (Jacquelyn) Grenfell; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sisters, Ginger Clark, Becky (Jay) McKinney; brother, Jack Garrett; sister-in-law, Eva Garrett; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Garrett; brother-in-law, Jim Clark; sister-in-law, Linda Garrett and mother-in-law, Patsy James. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, Bridge to Life Assembly of God, 222 N. Orchard, in Canon City. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved