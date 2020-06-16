Vernon Garrett

Vernon A. Garrett, 67, of Canon City, went to be in the arms of Jesus June 10, 2020 on Monarch Pass, while coming home after a week of fishing with his wife, sisters, brother-in-law and cousin. Vernon was born in California on March 6, 1953, to Lee and Wanda (Ketchum) Garrett. He graduated from Florence High School in 1972 and later moved to Craig, Colorado. He worked for Colowyo Coal, was a volunteer for the Craig Fire Department, and also coached children's sports. Vernon is survived by his wife, Kathy; children, Shonna (Frank) Rheaume, Ben (Katie) Garrett; step-children, Leslie Grenfell, Patricia Aiken, Steve (Jacquelyn) Grenfell; nine grandchildren; two great-grandsons; sisters, Ginger Clark, Becky (Jay) McKinney; brother, Jack Garrett; sister-in-law, Eva Garrett; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. Vernon was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Daniel Garrett; brother-in-law, Jim Clark; sister-in-law, Linda Garrett and mother-in-law, Patsy James. Funeral service, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, Bridge to Life Assembly of God, 222 N. Orchard, in Canon City. Interment, Lakeside Cemetery. Services entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store