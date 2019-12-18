|
|
Vicky Murphy of Canon City passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 after a 2 year battle with cancer. Vicky was born January 4, 1947 in Minden, Nebraska to Phyllis and Melford Smith. She married Jim Murphy in December 1966. Vicky devoted her life to her family - particularly her children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife and thrived in her life as a homemaker, juggling four children and their always crazy schedules. Vicky was an active member in her church and community. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phyllis and Melford Smith; and brother, Steven Smith; Vicky is survived by her husband, Jim Murphy; her children Sean (Stacy) Murphy, Mindy Murphy, Caitlin (Dustin) Alexander, and Jared (Molly) Murphy; six grandchildren, Seth Murphy, Aspen Murphy, Lorelai Murphy, Malakai Murphy, Calvin Alexander and Lainey Murphy; sister, Sherry (Tim) Eager; along with several other relatives. Services will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2pm at the Evangelical Free Church of Canon City. A viewing will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5pm - 7pm at Holt Mortuary in Canon City. Should friends desire, and in lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending memorial contributions to Orchard of Hope Foundation at www.orchardofhope.org. Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2019