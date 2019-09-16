|
|
Vina Arlene James 86, passed away September 10, 2019 in Canon City, CO. She was born January 20, 1933 in Norwood, Oklahoma to Peter and Evelyn (Harrison) McGee. She is survived by her children: Glen Jones (Mauriann), Thomas Jones, Carolyn Davis (Tom), Becky Degabriele (Gabe), Barbara Addington, Beverly Masse, Charlotte James, Patricia James, John James, 27 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren. There will be a celebration of life on September 20, 2019 at 12:00 pm at 4 mile community club. Online condolences at www.harwoodfunerals.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sept. 16, 2019