Vincent Hall

Dr. Vincent Allen Hall, born in 1934 in Jefferson, South Dakota died peacefully, surrounded by family on July 2, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Born in a rural community, Vincent went to a one-room schoolhouse and eventually earned his Doctor of Education. The values of hard work and family were instilled on the family farm and remained central throughout his life. Dr. Hall's education consisted of degrees from Elk Point Hight School, South Dakota State University (Bachelor's), Michigan State University (Master's) and Oklahoma State University (Doctor of Education). Between degrees, Vincent served as Lieutenant in the Army. He was long-time resident of South Dakota. In 1966, he married DeAnna Oleson and eventually had four children. Dr. Hall held positions as a professor and later the Division Director of Science at Dakota State College. Vincent had multiple community commitments including School board member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School and as a Kiwanis member. In 1985, Vincent changed careers to become the co-owner of The Video House and moved his family to Colorado. He made time to teach at Pueblo Community College. The store grew and eventually became a fixture on Main Street. It was a place in which Vincent's children started their first jobs and learned the importance of responsibility. Dr. Hall participated in the community through the Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce. Once retired, Vincent enjoyed fishing, gardening and jig-saw puzzles. Throughout his life, he made a point in staying connected to those most important to him. Those close to him will especially miss his wisdom, humility, quick-witted humor, and intelligence, which was seen in both academic and day to day situations. Vincent was interested and kind to anyone he met. He had unwavering ethics. Vincent leaves behind his children: LeAnn Hall and her daughter, Brooklyn and her son Jack Stewart; Carolyn McFarlane (Russ) and their children, Emanuel, Grace and Juliet, David Hall, Charis Harding (Chad) and her children Ryker and Regan Rouse. Also surviving is Vincent's former wife, DeAnna and surviving brothers Russell (Midge) and Raymond Hall, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Those preceded in death include parents, Alma and Ellwood Henry Hall, and siblings, Kathleen, Darvin, Bernard, and Ellwood John Hall, as well as beloved nieces and nephews. A Catholic funeral mass will be held at St. Benedicts Parish Hall in Florence, Colorado on Saturday, July 11 at 10:00 AM. Viewing will be held prior to the service at 9:30am. A light repast will be announced. The family thanks all attendees for wearing face masks and taking COVID-19 precautions. Services entrusted to Harwood Funeral Home.

