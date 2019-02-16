|
|
The Life of Violet Jean Cline Violet Jean Bellew was born April 1, 1941 in Brewster, Colorado, the fifth of seven children born to Clardia (Shortie) Fleming Bellew and Luetta Jane Hoke Bellew. Violet, or Vi as she preferred, attended school in Canon City. During the summers, her entire family sold produce on South 9th Street. When Vi was 13, she would take the bus to the Royal Gorge, walk across the bridge, and wait tables at the Royal Gorge Cliff Terrace. She went on to wait tables for over thirty years in various restaurants, including Mr. Ed's. Violet married Philip N. Cline on May 9, 1959. They were married for 59 years and 9.5 months. The Cline family welcomed her, and she always had a special bond with "Pop". They loved to dance and were known for 'clearing the floor' so the other dancers could cheer them on. She also loved to square dance, play pinochle, and take spur of the moment camping trips with her family on Friday evenings. She loved Pepsi, fruit, coffee, and hot dogs and hamburgers with mustard and dill pickles. Vi and Phil spent years making wonderful wood crafts and selling them at craft fairs. She was in the height of her glory when she entertained people in her home, whether it was dozens for Thanksgiving dinners, or one or two stopping in for a cup of coffee or playing cards. Violet left this world on February 11, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Even after her health failed, she always greeted everyone with a smile and was quick to laugh. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Clarence Bellew, Eugene Bellew, Dora Wahlborg, Mary Knight, and Carol Gray, and Grandson Joseph Ryder. She is survived by her baby sister, Betty Phillips. She is also survived by her children Susan and husband Eric Wendell, Debbie and husband Steven Huskey, and Philip and wife Deb Cline. Violet was very proud of her 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Vi always had a smile that lit up any room, was a very hard worker, made amazing pies, and would give the shirt off her back to someone in need. It was always very important for her to know that everyone would have gifts and stockings at Christmas. She was a very good person who truly cared about all people. She was always the one to look out for the underdog. She will be missed. A visitation will be held Tuesday 9:30 am to 10:30 am at Holt Funeral Home with a funeral service to follow at 10:30 am. Burial will be at Mountain Vale Cemetery. Memorials for Violet can be made to . Services have been entrusted to Holt Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Feb. 16, 2019