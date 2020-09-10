1/1
Virgil Tafoya
It is with profound sadness that the family of Virgil Nathan "Nate" Tafoya announces his peaceful passing on September 7, 2020 at the age of 72. Virgil was known to friends, family and former colleagues as a veteran, teacher, lifelong public servant, and a tireless advocate for military veterans. Even beyond his brief time with the Disabled American Veterans, Virgil was constantly advising disabled veterans on how to negotiate the bureaucracy. He was generous with his advice, his time, and often enough, with food to get people to the next paycheck. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 46 years, Susan; children, Nathan, Christina, Joshua, and Jeremiah; his first wife, Rosemary; five brothers, Robert, Anthony, Stephen, Douglas, John; three sisters, Julia, Rita, Cruzita; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many more cousins, nephews, and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Sofia Tafoya. Recitation of the Rosary, 9:25am followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10am Friday, September, 11, both at St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Florence, Colorado. Interment at a later date, Fort Logan National Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holt Family Funeral Home
806 E. Macon Avenue
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-4113
