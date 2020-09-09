Virginia Kness

Virginia (McKlem) Kness passed unexpectedly September 2, 2020. She was born in Nebraska in February 1931. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Darrell Kness; four daughters, Arlene (John) Vislosky, Bonnie (Ron) Hochhalter, Beverlee (William) Mitchell and Idelle Kness (Patrick Novak); one granddaughter, three grandsons, two step-grandsons; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and sister, Carolyn Cordsen. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Blanche McKlem and brother-in-law, Jack Kness. Celebration of Life, 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12, Miners Pavilion at Pathfinder Regional Park, 20209 Highway 115, between Canon City and Florence. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Custer County Alumni Association, 299 County Road 192, Westcliffe, CO 81252, or Sangre de Cristo Hospice, 601 Greenwood Ave., Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

