Virginia L. Short, 85, passed away April 20, 2020. She married Robert Short in 1954. They lived in Canon City, CO for 45 years, where he owned a lumber yard. Ginn and Bob moved to Brush Prairie, WA in 1999 to be near their grandchildren and family. Ginn loved the outdoors. She loved to hike, camp, ski, bike, run, swim, sail, walk, dance, play golf and tennis, jeep, and travel. She was an extremely accomplished pianist and accompanied many groups in Canon and Brush Prairie. Faith, family, and friends were her greatest joys. She was the best cheerleader for her children and grandchildren throughout her life. She will be greatly missed by all of her family and friends.

