Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Return to Nature Funeral Service
516 North 10th Street
Canon City, CO
Walter Overbey


Walter Overbey Obituary
Wally was born on March 21, 1934 to Walter and Santa (Alfano) Overbey in Chicago, ILL. He married Patty (Kelly) Overbey on August 31, 1957. They had two sons, David and Robert. Wally died peacefully at home on February 28, 2019. No one has ever handled being in a wheelchair for over 55 years with such amazing grace and dignity. Wally was preceded in death by his son Robert, mother, father, sister Rose and her husband Sam. Wally is survived by his wife Patty, son David (Sue), grandchildren, Melissa, Britney, Dalton, Shawn (Shantel), Shane (Val), Julie and Gannon. Great grand children, Xavier, Isabella, Shawn, Johnny, Zane, Scarlett, and Rowan. Special nephews Mark (Sunnie) Cursio and Vincent (John) Cursio. Services will be held on Saurday, March 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Return to Nature Funeral Service, 516 North 10th Street, Canon City, Colorado.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Mar. 7, 2019
