1/
Walter Shy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter R Shy left this earth on August 26, 2020 to go to the big yard sale in the sky! He was born on April 2, 1932 in Topeka, KS to Michael W and Paula H Shy. After graduation Walt joined the army and served in Korea. Upon his return from Korea he obtained his plumbing license and then went on to own and operate two different motorcycle shops. In 1981 Walt moved to Colorado and became an entrepreneur. Buying, repairing and selling a wide variety of items. In 1988 he opened Walt's Used Appliances. He bought, sold, repaired and delivered used appliances until he retired in 2006. After retirement he was a frequent traveler on the river walk and never missed a weekend of garage and yard sailing with his friends. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond and sister Mildred Currence of Topeka, KS. No services will be held. His ashes will rest in the family plot at Rochester Cemetery in Topeka, KS.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved