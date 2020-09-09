Walter Shy

Walter R Shy left this earth on August 26, 2020 to go to the big yard sale in the sky! He was born on April 2, 1932 in Topeka, KS to Michael W and Paula H Shy. After graduation Walt joined the army and served in Korea. Upon his return from Korea he obtained his plumbing license and then went on to own and operate two different motorcycle shops. In 1981 Walt moved to Colorado and became an entrepreneur. Buying, repairing and selling a wide variety of items. In 1988 he opened Walt's Used Appliances. He bought, sold, repaired and delivered used appliances until he retired in 2006. After retirement he was a frequent traveler on the river walk and never missed a weekend of garage and yard sailing with his friends. Walter was preceded in death by his parents, brother Raymond and sister Mildred Currence of Topeka, KS. No services will be held. His ashes will rest in the family plot at Rochester Cemetery in Topeka, KS.

