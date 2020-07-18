Wanda L. (Brown) Burford, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020 in North Carolina. She was born on September 12, 1936 to James and Myrtle Brown. She married Billy R. Burford on May 21st 1956 in Raton, NM. Together they had seven children Terri, Rick (Kim), Perry (Kathyrn), Ron (Kari), Don, Samuel, Guy (Karrie). They made their home in Canon City where all the boys grew up. She had 19 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and Christian women with her belief in Jesus Christ as her Savior. She loved cooking for her family, dancing with her friends and playing cards. Most of all she loved spending time on vacation with her family. She enjoyed fishing and teaching her sons how to cut wild game on the kitchen table at the family home. Her most memorable times were at their favorite lake in Gunnison, Co. where they spent many of times fishing and camping. Wanda was a dedicated nurse at St. Thomas More Hospital for many years after the passing of her husband. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband (Bill), daughter Terri, sons Perry and Samuel. Wanda is survived by her family, her brother, W.R. (Dub) Brown, Brother in-law Doug Burford, Sister in-laws, Iris Osborn & Wanda Burford Sr., cousins J.E. Woodard and Bill Hulsey, as well as many nieces, nephews. The past 12 years she has called Troutman, North Carolina home. She was very happy and well taken care of by her loving sons Ron, Don and her daughter in-law Kari. She attended church at Grace Covenant Church in Statesville, NC where she was welcomed with open arms and well loved by her church family. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. A memorial service will be on July 24, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Connect Church, 1500 N. 10th St. in Canon City, with Pastor Tom Kilgore officiating. In lieu of flowers, a tax deductible donation can be made in memory of Wanda L. Burford to Hospice of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Road, Statesville, NC 28625, or to the Fremont County Hospice.

