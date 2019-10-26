|
Wanda Sue Jenks, 64, of Terre Haute, IN and formerly of Canon City, CO and Talladega, AL, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at the Gibson Family Center in Union Hospital with her family by her side. She was born on June 8, 1955, in Ashland, AL to William Buford Carr and Betty Sue McClain. Wanda is survived by her sons, Patrick K. Wheat of Terre Haute, Jeremy Wheat of Terre Haute, and Nickolas Jenks of Detroit, MI; grandchildren, Dillon Crawford, Alexis Wheat, Tristan Wheat, Liam Jenks, Austin Jenks, Lily McConnell, and Aiden Jenks; siblings, Kathy, Joann, Luke, and Judy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandmother, Beuler McCain. Wanda worked as a hairdresser for many years. During her time in Canon City, she owned Crazy Cuts salon. Prior to moving to Colorado, she owned and operated the Best Little Hair House in Town in Talladega. Wanda had all the characteristics of a great hairdresser: she was a good listener, empathetic, and had a great sense of humor. Wanda was a deeply spiritual woman and had a relationship with God. After moving to Terre Haute to be closer to her sons, Wanda loved riding her bicycle through the neighborhood, reading, and growing tomatoes in her garden. She was an avid thrift shopper and was always finding bargains at yard sales and Goodwill. She was a big fan of Donald J. Trump. Most of all, Wanda was a loving mother that devoted her life to caring for her sons. She always made sure they had what they needed and knew that they were loved. She will be truly missed. Per Wanda's wishes, she will be cremated and returned to Canon City, Colorado. Roselawn Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.roselawnfuneralhome.net
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Oct. 26, 2019