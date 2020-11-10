Wanda L. Wheeler went home to her Lord on November 5, 2020. She was born on August 1, 1939 in Dennis, Oklahoma and had been a long-time resident of Canon City, Colorado. Wanda graduated from Canon City High School in 1957. The following year, she married Richard Wheeler on February 15, 1958 in Canon City. Wanda was a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister and loved to be of service to others. She taught Sunday school, led a Girl Scout troop and volunteered in many ways around Canon City and with the church of Christ in Canon City. She and Dick lived in Westcliffe for several years at the cabin they built themselves. Wanda and Dick then embarked on a 12-year adventure of traveling full time in their fifth wheel RV. Over those 12 years, they traveled through most of the United States, fishing in the many lakes and rivers of the USA. Wanda is survived by her husband, Dick Wheeler; daughters, Betty Burnett, Debbie MacDonald; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and brother, Alan Garoutte. Wanda was preceded in death by her son, Rick Wheeler; brothers, Carl and Bobby Garoutte and parents, Claude and Dimple Garoutte. Wanda's family expresses sincere and heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Skyline Ridge Nursing Home for their constant and loving care to Wanda over the last three years. A private memorial service will be held with immediate family at an undetermined date next Spring. Services have been entrusted to Holt Family Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

