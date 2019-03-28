|
Wayne A. Lallemand (64) passed away peacefully on the evening of March 24, 2019. He was born in Canon City, CO to Andrew and Helen Lallemand. Wayne was a man of great integrity, laughter and joy. He enjoyed his time with us by being an amazing father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Wayne loved spending his time hunting fishing,ranching,rodeos,horseback riding and playing poker with his buddies. Wayne is survived by his children Tonya Guahard (Matt), Jessica Cruz, Amanda Ferry (Chris), Justin Lallemand (Maggie). Grandchildren Savannah Kryiss (Cody), TJ Sly, Brandon Jr and MacKenzie Cruz, Shania Hutton, Timothy Ferry and Andrew Lallemand. Great Grandchildren Levi and Liam Kryiss. Brother to Larry (Denise) and Dale. As well as his bonus family Lila (Aaron), Tom, Brandon Sr., Shane, Zach, Brooke, Savanna, Tanna and Logan. His nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles. Proceeded in death by his parents Andrew and Helen and his sister Margie. Please join his family by celebrating his life Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11:00am. Canon Community Baptist Church, 1111 Monroe Ave, Canon City, CO 81212. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Penrose Volunteer Fire Department, 207 Broadway, Penrose, CO 81240. If you wish to send any other condolences, please send them to 971 Kentucky Ave, Canon City, CO 81212
