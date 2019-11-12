|
|
Wendell R. Helton of Canon City passed away November 5, 2019. He was born August 24, 1939 in Colorado Springs, CO to Kerval and LaVone (Bryant) Helton. Wendell graduated from General William J. Palmer High School in 1957. He later relocated to Canon City, CO where he owned and operated an Insulation & Drywall contracting business. Wendell was a great role model for his kids & grand kids. He truly enjoyed taking his grandchildren hunting & fishing. He was a great employer that had employees work for him 25 plus years. He is survived by his son, Wendell W. Helton; daughter- in-law Lisa R. Helton; sister, Audrey Wreath; grandchildren, Wyatt, Ren, Gunner, and Hayden. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Helton, second wife, Laura Helton; parents, Kerval and LaVone Helton; and daughter, Virgina "Dolly" Helton. Memorial service, 3:30PM Friday, November 15, 2019, Wilson Memorial Chapel, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 12, 2019