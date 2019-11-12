Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home
1449 South 9th Street
Canon City, CO 81212
(719) 275-3372
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendell Helton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendell Helton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendell Helton Obituary
Wendell R. Helton of Canon City passed away November 5, 2019. He was born August 24, 1939 in Colorado Springs, CO to Kerval and LaVone (Bryant) Helton. Wendell graduated from General William J. Palmer High School in 1957. He later relocated to Canon City, CO where he owned and operated an Insulation & Drywall contracting business. Wendell was a great role model for his kids & grand kids. He truly enjoyed taking his grandchildren hunting & fishing. He was a great employer that had employees work for him 25 plus years. He is survived by his son, Wendell W. Helton; daughter- in-law Lisa R. Helton; sister, Audrey Wreath; grandchildren, Wyatt, Ren, Gunner, and Hayden. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Helton, second wife, Laura Helton; parents, Kerval and LaVone Helton; and daughter, Virgina "Dolly" Helton. Memorial service, 3:30PM Friday, November 15, 2019, Wilson Memorial Chapel, 1449 S. 9th Street, Canon City, CO 81212. Services have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home. Online condolences, www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Canon City Daily Record on Nov. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -