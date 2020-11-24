Wilbur Taylor "Bill" Little III died August 31, 2020, at his home in Denver as a result of a heart attack. He was 77. Mr. Little was born in Canon City on Dec. 27, 1942 to W.T. "Doc" and Frieda (Pruitt) Little, Jr. His ancestors were among the earliest settlers in Colorado and Canon City, and he was proud of his status as a fifth generation Coloradan. As a young teenager, he and his family moved to Colorado Springs where he was a 1961 graduate of Palmer High School. He then majored in theater arts at the University of Colorado, Boulder. He was a member of the Colorado Air National Guard, and served for two years with the Peace Corps in Thailand. Following college and his Peace Corps stint, he began his distinguished career in theater, advertising and television. He worked at dinner theaters in Denver and Dallas, and in the 1990s he owned and operated the Plaza Dinner Playhouse in Kansas City. Over the years he lived in Hawaii, Hong Kong, Hollywood and elsewhere, working for global advertising agencies, television production crews and as an independent producer. Among other gigs, he worked for the Hawaii Five-0 television series and produced numerous music videos including those featuring Michael Jackson. After semi-retiring to Denver in the late '90s, he continued to travel to California where he was an advertising director for a chain of car dealerships in the Silicon Valley. While living in Hong Kong he married a fellow American co-worker. They later divorced. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Barbara Kay (Little) Stehlik in 2011. Mr. Little is survived by a brother, Jim Little, of Wetmore. Also surviving are five nieces and nephews. Mr. Little was cremated and his remains will be interred in the Little/Rockafellow family plot at historic Greenwood Cemetery in Canon City. A Zoom memorial service will be held in the near future. Those wishing may make memorial contributions to the Colorado Care and Share program.

